World Asset Management Inc Buys 217 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.99.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $3,142,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,799 shares of company stock worth $7,529,488. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,267. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

