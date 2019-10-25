World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after purchasing an additional 622,437 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 511,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,156,000 after purchasing an additional 508,670 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,154 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $759,558.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.43. 456,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,541. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

