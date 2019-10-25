Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Wolverine Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:WOLV) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 250,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 74,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV)

Wolverine Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources. It focuses on cyber security business. The company was formerly known as Wolverine Exploration Inc and changed its name to Wolverine Technologies Corp.

