Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €270.00 ($313.95) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 133.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDI. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €186.95 ($217.38).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €115.65 ($134.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52-week high of €178.40 ($207.44).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.