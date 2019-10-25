Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Winpak from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.80.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$40.64 and a twelve month high of C$49.04.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$293.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Winpak’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

