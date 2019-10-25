Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of WINA stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $182.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day moving average is $173.88. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $144.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.85. The company has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 289.84%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $408,259.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,187,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $1,026,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,488 shares of company stock worth $2,706,934 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Winmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.