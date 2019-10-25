William Blair Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

BJRI stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $772.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Greg Trojan purchased 14,400 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $272,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.