Willard D. Oberton Sells 100,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FAST opened at $37.18 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 163,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

