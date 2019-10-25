Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,647. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $36.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $28,387.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,240 shares of company stock valued at $114,739. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

