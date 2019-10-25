Whittier Trust Co. Buys 152 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.75.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $6.42 on Friday, reaching $192.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,860. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.58. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

