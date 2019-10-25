Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 535 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,631,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,531,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,695,000 after acquiring an additional 344,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,639,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,927,000 after acquiring an additional 313,374 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. 424,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,015. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.