WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get WHITBREAD PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS WTBDY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,994. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WHITBREAD PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WHITBREAD PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.