Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 74.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,408,000 after acquiring an additional 229,637 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $15,431,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.13. 42,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,232. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

