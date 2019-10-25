West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter.

West Bancorporation stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,498. The company has a market capitalization of $372.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,819.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

