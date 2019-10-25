West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter.
West Bancorporation stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,498. The company has a market capitalization of $372.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
