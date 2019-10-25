WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,231.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 365,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

