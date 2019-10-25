Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.81

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 690301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

