Wells Fargo & Co Raises Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $125.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 191.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 103.4% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $66,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

