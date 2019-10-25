Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

WEIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt cut Weir Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,369.50 ($17.89) on Wednesday. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 913.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.10.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

