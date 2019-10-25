Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Open Text (OTEX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) recently:

10/24/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

10/22/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2019 – Open Text had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Open Text is now covered by analysts at Pi Financial. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

9/27/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 141.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

