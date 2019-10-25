Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

ING traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

