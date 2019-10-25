Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in HP by 22.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,394,489 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $64,226,000 after buying an additional 613,633 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in HP by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 64,405 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in HP by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of HP to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,317,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

