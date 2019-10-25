Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $28.60. 8,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.