Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,919,000 after acquiring an additional 762,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,703,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,105,000 after buying an additional 4,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,507,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,574,000 after buying an additional 1,911,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,878,000 after buying an additional 4,946,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,175,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,261,000 after buying an additional 68,901 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 64,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

