Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GALT. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.14. 2,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,929. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $242.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.00.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

