Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 10,250 Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.74. 12,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

