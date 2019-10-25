Wedbush Increases Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $110.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

NYSE PII traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.64. 29,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,364. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.29.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $675,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Polaris Industries by 39.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Polaris Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 284,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.