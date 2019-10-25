Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,836 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $36,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after acquiring an additional 283,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 151,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WTS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.91. 2,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.