Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,277. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $477.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 169.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.