Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

