Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.35 for the period. Washington Prime Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.16-1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on Washington Prime Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

WPG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 166,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,464. The company has a market cap of $811.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $161.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Washington Prime Group news, Director John F. Levy acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

