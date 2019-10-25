Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Wanda Sports Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wanda Sports Group will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wanda Sports Group.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WSG opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Wanda Sports Group has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

