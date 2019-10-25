Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Trust Investment Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.0% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.97. 140,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $339.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

