Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.65.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 192,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,454. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 559.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 447,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 379,591 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

