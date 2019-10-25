W. R. Berkley Corp Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WRB. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NYSE:WRB opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.82%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after buying an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,855 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,861,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,347 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

