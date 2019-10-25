Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $573.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.61. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

