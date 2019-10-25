Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 190 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV-B has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a SEK 127 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC set a SEK 150 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 203 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 135 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Volvo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 158.60.

Shares of VOLV-B opened at SEK 146.65 on Monday. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is SEK 138.79 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 140.98.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

