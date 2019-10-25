Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 3700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,850 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $123,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Vocera Communications by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $310,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $761.98 million, a P/E ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

