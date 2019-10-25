Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Vocera Communications updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.20 EPS.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. 4,480,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $761.98 million, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,850 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

