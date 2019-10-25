Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $176.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.95. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.09.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

