Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,480,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,751,000 after buying an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,983,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after buying an additional 816,573 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after buying an additional 122,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,791,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,955,000 after buying an additional 588,400 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,286,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,487,000 after buying an additional 403,477 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,186. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

