Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth $387,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 27.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,370,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 535,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 72,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 47,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 45,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,959. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

