Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.50 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337,328 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in UBS Group by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 1,066,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

