Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

VIRC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.96. 21,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Virco Mfg. news, insider Bassey Yau sold 10,000 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,840 shares of company stock worth $140,248. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

