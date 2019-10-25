Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.44 ($116.79).

Shares of Vinci stock traded up €2.33 ($2.71) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €100.65 ($117.03). 1,113,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($103.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €97.94.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

