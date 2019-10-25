Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$3.04 ($2.16) and last traded at A$3.09 ($2.19), 94,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 86,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.10 ($2.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.81 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.01. The stock has a market cap of $603.03 million and a P/E ratio of -90.88.

In related news, insider Jennifer Fox Gambrell 11,465 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th.

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

