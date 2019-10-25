Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. Viewray has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $257.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viewray will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shahriar Matin bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Viewray by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viewray by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Viewray by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

