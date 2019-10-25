VF (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.32-3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.87 billion.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.36.

In related news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.