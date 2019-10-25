Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,175,602 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Verastem by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Verastem by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Verastem Inc has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 526.42% and a negative return on equity of 118.53%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.