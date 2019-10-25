Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ventas’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Ventas updated its FY19 guidance to $3.81-3.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,796. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

