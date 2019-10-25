Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $38,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,600,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,487,000 after acquiring an additional 823,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,852,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,335,000 after acquiring an additional 301,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,373,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,603,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,869,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,184,000 after acquiring an additional 567,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 362,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

